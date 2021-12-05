Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap accounts for about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 2.84% of Marcus & Millichap worth $45,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MMI stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.83. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.