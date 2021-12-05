Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.