Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.62.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

