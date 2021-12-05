Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

Shares of MRVL traded up $12.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,023,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,351. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $88.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

