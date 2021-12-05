MCDEX Market Capitalization Hits $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007249 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

