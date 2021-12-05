MCDEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007249 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

