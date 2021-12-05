Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 103.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.36 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

