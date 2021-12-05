Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.03. Medifast has a 1-year low of $183.46 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.