Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 257,686 shares.The stock last traded at $13.42 and had previously closed at $13.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCG shares. HSBC started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

