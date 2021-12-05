Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Position Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

