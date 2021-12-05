Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 142,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NVE were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 23.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 59.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 26.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $339.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.15. NVE Co. has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

