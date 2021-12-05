Michael F. Golden Sells 4,795 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $134.78 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $138.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

