Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,082 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 77,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBNK opened at $25.72 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

