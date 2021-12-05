Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,518 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

PetroChina stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

