Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 162,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 245.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

