Mint Club Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $42.09 million and $2.04 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars.

