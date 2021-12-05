Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,051 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

