Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) versus China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Financial Survey

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) and China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and China Xiangtai Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Chemical $30.73 billion 0.37 -$71.04 million $3.92 9.62 China Xiangtai Food $110.55 million 0.80 -$4.88 million N/A N/A

China Xiangtai Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Xiangtai Food has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi Chemical and China Xiangtai Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mitsubishi Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of China Xiangtai Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Chemical and China Xiangtai Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Chemical 3.47% 8.00% 2.40% China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi Chemical beats China Xiangtai Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers. The Chemicals segment markets methyl methacrylate, petrochemicals, and carbon. The Industrial Gas segment offers gas for the steel, chemical, and electronics industries. The Healthcare segment manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and clinical testing products. The company was founded on October 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company also provides sausage, bacon, canned meat, and sliced and ground pork. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

