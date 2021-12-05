Mizuho Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

