MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $46,773.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.35. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

