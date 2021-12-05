MOBOX Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for $8.41 or 0.00017060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $671.51 million and approximately $445.03 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.47 or 0.08416059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,078.83 or 0.99566803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00078533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

