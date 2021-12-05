Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) versus Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Financial Review

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Turquoise Hill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.58 $406.29 million $2.62 5.28

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Risk and Volatility

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 28.23% 6.04% 3.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Modern Cinema Group and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 2 3 1 0 1.83

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

