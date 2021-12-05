Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

