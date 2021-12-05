Moller Financial Services Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moller Financial Services lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

