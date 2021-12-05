Moller Financial Services Sells 440 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moller Financial Services lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

