monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 287,925 shares.The stock last traded at $280.17 and had previously closed at $307.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

Get monday.com alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.95.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.