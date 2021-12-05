Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,735,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,412. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60.
In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.