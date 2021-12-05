Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,735,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,412. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.