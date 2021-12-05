Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Shares Up 27.2%

Shares of Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) shot up 27.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of energy and metal resources. Its businesses include the mining of coal, the production and sales of coal products, such as cleaned coking coal and steam coal, the provision of coal transportation services, as well as coal processing.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.