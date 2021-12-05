Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Monolith has a market cap of $9.15 million and $9,874.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 70% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00216479 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

