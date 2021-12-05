Morgan Stanley Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $152.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Summit Insights increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $185.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

