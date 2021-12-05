Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $148.26 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $160.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

