Morgan Stanley Has $6.18 Million Stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $304.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several research firms have commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

