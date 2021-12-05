Morgan Stanley Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cutera were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,876 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUTR opened at $33.71 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

