Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.26% of Motion Acquisition worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,621,000. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Motion Acquisition by 13.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 569,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Motion Acquisition by 19.5% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 625,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 102,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTN opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

