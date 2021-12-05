Mysterium Price Reaches $0.84 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $16.77 million and $179,866.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

