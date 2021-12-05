Nano Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Nano has a market cap of $536.73 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00008167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

