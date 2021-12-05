National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$96.11 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

