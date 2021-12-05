National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$113.00 at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.21.

TSE:NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

