National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $51.12, but opened at $53.53. National Beverage shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 1,767 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in National Beverage by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in National Beverage by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

