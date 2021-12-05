National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $556,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $902.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

