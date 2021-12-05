National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.59 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

