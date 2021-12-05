National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $52.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

NNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

