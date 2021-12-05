Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATY. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

ATY opened at $3.23 on Friday. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 million and a PE ratio of 17.94.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $31,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.