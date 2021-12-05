Needham & Company LLC Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $5.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
