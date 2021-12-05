Needham & Company LLC Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $5.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 106,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 620,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.