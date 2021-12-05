Needham & Company LLC Raises GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $87.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.77.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

NASDAQ GFS opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.