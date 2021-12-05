NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Head to Head Comparison

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 2.18 -$4.37 million ($0.82) -18.77 Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.60 $344.96 million $1.49 11.73

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -14.93% -21.90% -12.03% Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 7 2 0 2.22 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus target price of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats NeoPhotonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

