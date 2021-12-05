Nerva Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $491,308.61 and $4,166.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.