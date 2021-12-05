Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 1,365,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NEVDF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

