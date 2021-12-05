New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $46.35 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

