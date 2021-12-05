New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,540,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,489,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.